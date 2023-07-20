HT Auto

MG Hector Images

Check out the latest images of MG Hector. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

MG Hector

MG Hector

14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
All
Exterior
Interior

MG Hector News

Image of MG Hector used for representational purpose only.
The Hector and ZS EV helped MG Motor India to increase sales by 21%: Details
20 Jul 2023
MG Motor launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh.
New Hector helps MG Motor clock 14% rise in sales in June
1 Jul 2023
Citroen will offer C3 Aircross SUV in three-row avatar besides standard five-seater version. The three-row version is likely to take on rivals like MG Hector Plus.
Citroen C3 Aircross vs MG Hector Plus: Specs, features compared
20 May 2023
MG Motor India has increased the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor from May.
MG Hector, Gloster, Astor SUVs get costlier. Check new price list
15 May 2023
MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Motor clocks two-fold rise in sales riding high on new Hector SUV
1 May 2023
View all
 

MG Hector Videos

MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
9 Feb 2023
MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
MG Hector 2023: First Look
8 Jan 2023
MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
21 Jul 2020
MG Hector 2021, with CVT automatic gearbox, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.51 lakh
MG Hector 2021 gets CVT automatic gearbox, bigger wheels and much more
13 Feb 2021
MG Hector now has slightly larger wheels which go well with the overall proportions of this SUV.
2021 MG Hector SUV: 5 things that have changed
8 Jan 2021
View all
 

Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all MG Cars

Trending MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG RC-6

    18 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG eHS

    45 - 55 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all MG Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers