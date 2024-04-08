MG Motor to launch Hector Blackstorm, the all-black edition of the SUV

MG Motor has announced that it will launch a new edition of the Hector SUV this week. The carmaker has teased the Blackstorm edition for its best-selling model in India ahead of its launch. The MG Hector Blackstorm will break cover on April 10. This is the first launch from the carmaker in the new financial year. The Hector Blackstorm edition will sit on top of the line-up of the SUV that rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier among others.

The Hector Blackstorm will become the third all-black edition SUV in MG Motor's lineup in India. The carmaker had earlier introduced the Blackstorm edition of the Gloster and Astor SUVs. The Blackstorm editions come with several cosmetic changes which include an all-black exterior colour theme, red accents, Blackstorm badgings, updated upholstery inside the cabin and more.

MG Hector Blackstorm: Exterior

MG Motor has released a teaser image of the Hector Blackstorm today (April 8). The teaser image shows the blacked-out grille on the SUV as one of the changes besides the Starry Black exterior body colour. Chrome has been retained on the lip of the front face and the windown sil on the sides. The headlight casing and ORVMs will get red accents. The alloy wheels will also come with red brake calipers. Among other changes, expect the Hector Blackstorm to come with Black Edition badging on front fenders on both sides, black treatment on the taillights, glossy black door garnish and black finish roof rails.

MG Hector Blackstorm: Interior and features

The interior of the Hector Blackstorm is expected to remain similar to the existing model. However, it will get certain cosmetic updates like an all-black interior theme, new Tuxedo Black upholstery with contrasting red stitches, Sangria Red-themed AC vents, an all-black floor console, and red stitches on the steering wheel and door trims. The feature-list of the Hector Blackstorm is likely to remain the same as the standard Hector SUV.

On the mechanical front, the Hector Blackstorm edition is unlikely to get any changes. Under the hood, the SUV will continue to be powered by either the petrol or diesel engine already on offer. The Hector SUV is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor available with both manual and CVT gearbox options and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit available with a manual gearbox.

MG Motor recently introduced two new variants of the Hector SUV. The Shine Pro and Select Pro variants are positioned in the mid-level of the portfolio and come with enhancing options. The price of the Hector SUV starts from ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹22,15 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the Hector Blackstorm to be based on the top-variant and placed higher. The Hector Blackstorm could come at a premium of ₹25,000 over the top-end version.

