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HectorPriceMileageSpecifications
MG Hector Front Right Side
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MG Hector Front Right Side 1
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MG Hector Front View
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MG Hector Grille
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MG Hector Headlight
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MG Hector Tailight
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MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
MG Hector Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Mileage13.79 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Hector specs and features

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT Prices

The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT, equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT Mileage

All variants of the Hector deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.79 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT Colours

The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT is available in 5 colour options: Celadon Blue, Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red.

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT Engine and Transmission

The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hector's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹11.31 Lakhs - 20.31 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT Specs & Features

The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.

MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT Price

Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT

₹13.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
1,19,900
Insurance
58,149
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,77,549
EMI@29,609/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4655 mm
Wheelbase
1760 mm
Height
1760 mm
Width
1835 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
587 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Silver
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT EMI
EMI26,648 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,39,794
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,39,794
Interest Amount
3,59,087
Payable Amount
15,98,881

MG Hector other Variants

Hector Select Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹16.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,29,000
RTO
1,42,900
Insurance
66,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,014
EMI@35,229/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹17.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,52,900
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,52,694
EMI@37,672/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Hector Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,59,000
RTO
1,65,900
Insurance
75,078
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,00,478
EMI@40,849/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
76,550
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,950
EMI@41,826/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹20.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
1,82,900
Insurance
81,335
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,93,735
EMI@45,003/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Hector Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT

₹21.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
1,91,900
Insurance
84,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,96,047
EMI@47,202/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

MG Hector Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
+3
HectorvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
+2
HectorvsGrand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
HectorvsVictoris
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
HectorvsSierra
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
+1
HectorvsTekton

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