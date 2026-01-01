|Engine
|1451 cc
|Mileage
|13.79 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT, equipped with a 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hector deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.79 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT is available in 5 colour options: Celadon Blue, Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red.
The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT is powered by a 1451 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 141 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 250 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the Hector's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹11.31 Lakhs - 20.31 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.