MG Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
19.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Hector Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT Latest Updates

Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 10 variants. The price of Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 19.40 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 587 litres
    MG Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT Price

    Smart 1.5 Turbo MT
    ₹19.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,79,800
    RTO
    1,83,980
    Insurance
    75,844
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,40,124
    EMI@41,701/mo
    MG Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Battery
    48 Volt
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut + Coil Springs
    Rear Suspension
    Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Length
    4699 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Bootspace
    587 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    5
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    MG Hector Smart 1.5 Turbo MT EMI
    EMI37,531 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,46,111
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,46,111
    Interest Amount
    5,05,733
    Payable Amount
    22,51,844

    MG Hector other Variants

    Style 1.5 Turbo MT
    ₹17.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,72,800
    RTO
    1,59,280
    Insurance
    68,226
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,00,806
    EMI@36,557/mo
    Smart 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT
    ₹20.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Smart Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
    ₹20.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart 2.0 Turbo Diesel
    ₹22.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT
    ₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel
    ₹23.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT
    ₹23.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel
    ₹25.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT
    ₹25.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    MG Hector Alternatives

    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700 AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR

    12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs
    Hector vs XUV700

    Popular MG Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG RC-6

      18 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG Baojun 510

      11 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG eHS

      45 - 55 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • MG Euniq 7

      30 - 35 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

