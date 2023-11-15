Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 10 variants. The price of Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 22.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 10 variants. The price of Hector Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs. 22.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 587 litres ...Read MoreRead Less