Hector is a 5 seater Suv which has 20 variants. The price of Hector Shine 1.5 Turbo CVT in Delhi is Rs. 20.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Shine 1.5 Turbo CVT is 60 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 587 litres