Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets this new feature, sees hike in price

Maruti Suzuki has updated premium hatchback Ignis with new safety features. The carmaker has also increased the price of the model as a result. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the new Ignis will now be offered with hill-hold assist feature as standard across all its variants. The Ignis, which is now also Rear Driving Emission (RDE) compliant, is offered with E20 fuel compatibility. The carmaker has increased the price of the Ignis by up to 27,000 which has been implemented with immediate effect. The price of Ignis now starts from 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 17:33 PM
Maruti made the announcement today through a regulatory filing. It said the addition of new features has resulted in the hike of price. Maruti said it has added the Ignis with safety features like electronic stability programme (ESP), besides the Hill Hold Assist, as standard. Maruti also offers safety features like ABS, ISOFIX among others for children in the Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes powered with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder VVT petrol engine that is now BS6 Phase II compliant. However, unlike other Maruti models which comes with the same engine, the Ignis does not offer idle start/stop technology. The engine is capable of churning out 81 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to both 5-speed manual and 4-speed Auto Gear Shift transmission units.

The boxy-looking premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki stands 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width, and 1,595 mm in height. The Ignis comes with a chrome grille at the front flanked by large LED headlights and DRL units. It stands on 15-inch alloy wheels and skid plates at front and rear.

Maruti offers the Ignis in seven different variants. The Ignis comes with several features like LED headlights, DRLs, 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Studio infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MID with TFT screen as driver display, steering mounted controls, four speakers and much more.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 17:33 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Ignis
