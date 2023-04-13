HT Auto
Maruti Ertiga and Ignis to cost more. Check new price list

Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its best-selling three-row MPV Ertiga and sporty hatchback Ignis. The new prices are effective from this month itself. The price hike, which comes after the carmaker recently implemented on some of the other models too, was necessitated after the carmaker introduced RDE-complaint engines in its cars. The increase in price is up to 15,000 depending on which model one picks. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had hiked the prices of models like Swift, Dzire, Celerio, XL6, Ciaz and WagonR.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 10:21 AM
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (top) and Ignis (bottom) are two of the latest cars from the carmaker to receive price hikes.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the best-selling MPV in India, is now costlier by up to 15,000. According to the revised prices, one needs to pay 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom) to drive home an Ertiga. The price of the top-end version of the three-row model has been revised to 13.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last year, Maruti Suzuki had launched the new generation Ertiga with several changes. The seven-seater MPV received its first price hike back in July last year within months of its launch. Maruti offers the Ertiga with its new generation K-series 1.5-litre Dual VVT engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission unit and is also offerd with paddle shifters.

Also read: Maruti hikes prices of Swift, Dzire, Celerio and other cars

Maruti Suzuki modelsNew price (in ex-showroom)
Ertiga8.64 lakh - 13.08 lakh
Ertiga CNG10.73 lakh - 11.83 lakh
Ignis5.84 lakh - 8.16 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has also hiked the price of Ignis by 2,000. The price of the sporty hatchback now starts from 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Ignis will come at a price of 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki has updated the engine of the Ignis which now makes it BS-6 compliant as well as RDE norms. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can generate 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Ignis is offered with both five-speed manual gearbox as well as an AMT transmission unit.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 10:21 AM IST
