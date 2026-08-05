In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thar
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|8 to 9 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-