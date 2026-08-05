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Mahindra Thar vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Thar and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Thar vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Thar Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 9.99 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage8 to 9 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
D117 CRDe1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokesPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser BarTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16215 / 60 R17
Bootspace
600 litres373 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
3 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres45 litres
Length
3985 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Height
1844 mm1645 mm
Width
1820 mm1795 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
ManualAutomatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
Not SureLED
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No2
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,49,70112,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,00011,31,000
RTO
99,4121,25,730
Insurance
50,78912,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,71127,281
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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