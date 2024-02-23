Toyota Innova, Urban Cruiser HyRyder waiting period reduce

Toyota Motor has managed to bring down waiting period on some of its flagship models in February. Models like Innova Crysta and Innova HyCross MPVs and Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV have been high on demand with long waiting periods for the past few months. In the latest update, the waiting period for at least two of these cars have gone down to almost six months now depending on the variant one picks.

Toyota Innova Crysta, that was relaunched after the old Innova got revamped ahead of the launch of Innova HyCross MPV, currently has a waiting period of around seven months. The petrol version of the MPV is more readily available and can be delivered within six months from booking.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Innova Hycross 1987.0 Multiple Automatic ₹ 18.30 - 28.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Innova Crysta 2393 cc Diesel Manual ₹ 19.99 - 26.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Staria 1998 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 20 Lakhs View Details Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11.25 - 17.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV is available in India in both petrol and strong-hybrid versions. The demand for the more fuel-efficient variant of the MPV is much higher than the petrol-only version. To drive home the Innova HyCross hybrid MPV, one may have to wait up to about a year. The Innova HyCross strong-hybrid currently has the longest waiting period among all Toyota cars up for booking. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor is paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 183 bhp, optimising performance and fuel efficiency.

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV, which was launched barely two years ago, has already hit 50,000-unit sales landmark and continues to be one of the most popular models in its segment.

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, which shares several similarities with its rival Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is also high on demand among compact SUV lovers. The HyRyder SUV is available in petrol mild-hybrid, CNG as well as strong-hybrid versions in India, with the mild hybrid version being its most popular. The petrol mild-hybrid HyRyder SUV, that is powered by a 1.5-litre four cylinder engine, has the shortest waiting period of around five months. To get the HyRyder NeoDrive - the strong-hybrid version of the SUV - delivered, one needs to wait up to nine months. Waiting period for the CNG version could extend by another three months.

First Published Date: