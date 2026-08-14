In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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