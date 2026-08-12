In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Bolero and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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