Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.