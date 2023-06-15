Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price starts at ₹ 15.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in 4 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder top variant price is ₹ 18.99 Lakhs.
₹15.11 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹17.09 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹17.49 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹18.99 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
