Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in thirteen petrol variant, two CNG variant and seven Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.2 - 27.97 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 210 mm (unladen). A five-seat model, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less