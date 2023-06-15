HT Auto
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 15,11,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specs

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of ...Read More

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
V Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
13 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At In Boot
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
122 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
Battery
Lithium Ion, 177.6 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Mileage (ARAI)
27.97 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
79 bhp 141 Nm
Engine
1490 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Length
4365 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1645 mm
Kerb Weight
1295 kg
Width
1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Head Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Not Applicable
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black & Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder News

Pricing of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.70 lakh and almost touches the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh mark (ex-showroom)
Living with Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD: The strengths and flaws explained
15 Jun 2023
All three variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are now pricier by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices hiked by 50,000
4 Feb 2023
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG share the same platform and several components including powertrain.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: What to buy
2 Feb 2023
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant launches at 13.23 lakh
30 Jan 2023
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is the latest SUV from the brand. It is powered by a mild-hybrid powertrain and a strong-hybrid powertrain.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first SUV to come with CNG powertrain
10 Nov 2022
View all
 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Variants & Price List

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price starts at ₹ 15.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 18.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in 4 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder top variant price is ₹ 18.99 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S Hybrid
15.11 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V AT Neo Drive
17.09 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
G Hybrid
17.49 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V Hybrid
18.99 Lakhs*
1490 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

