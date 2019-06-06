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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Right Side
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Leftt Side
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Leftt Side
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Grille
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Headlight
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Roof Rails
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,31,000 in India. It is available in 22 variants, 1462 cc engine available in 8 colour and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mileage is 19.2 - 27.97 kmpl.
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₹11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specs

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes in thirteen petrol variant, two CNG variant and seven Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average ...Read More