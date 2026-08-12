Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images

A Truly Matured and Well-Designed Family Car

The e-CVT transmission is flawless and stands as a testament to Toyota’s legendary and path-breaking hybrid technology. The electric motors work seamlessly in tandem with the ICE engine, operating almost invisibly in the background. The steering feels responsive with the right amount of weight, and the slightly stiffer suspension combined with the car’s weight delivers a superbly confident highway ride with virtually no bounce. In EV mode, the cabin offers a zen-like silence, interrupted only occasionally by faint electric motor sounds.

By: AMIT kULSHRESTHA ( Feb 2, 2026 )