Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All
Exterior
Interior

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder News

Pricing of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.70 lakh and almost touches the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh mark (ex-showroom)
Living with Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD: The strengths and flaws explained
15 Jun 2023
All three variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are now pricier by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices hiked by 50,000
4 Feb 2023
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG share the same platform and several components including powertrain.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG: What to buy
2 Feb 2023
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant launches at 13.23 lakh
30 Jan 2023
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is the latest SUV from the brand. It is powered by a mild-hybrid powertrain and a strong-hybrid powertrain.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first SUV to come with CNG powertrain
10 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Videos

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
