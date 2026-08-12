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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images

Check out the latest images of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Right Side

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Right Side
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Leftt Side
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Leftt Side
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Grille
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Headlight
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Roof Rails
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Tailight
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rear Right Side
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Wheel
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Steering Wheel
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Air Vents
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gear Shifter
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Infotainment System Main Menu
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Instrument Cluster
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Knob Selector
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Parking Camera Display
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Passenger View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rear Air Vents
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rear Seats
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Seats Turned Over
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Airbags
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Door View Of Driver Seat
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sun Roof Moon Roof
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Wireless Charging Pad
Front Right Side
Front Leftt Side
Front Leftt Side
Grille
Headlight
Roof Rails
Tailight
Rear Right Side
Wheel
Steering Wheel
Front Air Vents
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Knob Selector
Parking Camera Display
Passenger View
Rear Air Vents
Rear Seats
Seats Turned Over
Airbags
Door View Of Driver Seat
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Wireless Charging Pad

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder User Reviews & Ratings

3.7
564 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
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2 & aboverating star
2
3 & aboverating star
243
4 & aboverating star
214
5 ratingrating star
105
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User Reviews

A Truly Matured and Well-Designed Family Car
The e-CVT transmission is flawless and stands as a testament to Toyota’s legendary and path-breaking hybrid technology. The electric motors work seamlessly in tandem with the ICE engine, operating almost invisibly in the background. The steering feels responsive with the right amount of weight, and the slightly stiffer suspension combined with the car’s weight delivers a superbly confident highway ride with virtually no bounce. In EV mode, the cabin offers a zen-like silence, interrupted only occasionally by faint electric motor sounds.
By: AMIT kULSHRESTHA (Feb 2, 2026)
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Related News

Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Aero Black Edition package, priced at 31,999
12 Aug 2026
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, one of Triumph's most powerful bikes, has just launched in the Indian markets.
Auto recap, July 7: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package and more
8 Jul 2025
The Prestige Package bring in 10 dealer fitted accesories to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Prestige Package with 10 new accessories
7 Jul 2025
The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India with a host of feature updates as well as new variants.
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched with new features and variants. Everything you should know
10 Apr 2025
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now priced slightly higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.34 lakh, ex-showroom.
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Here's all you need to know about the updated SUV
8 Apr 2025
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 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Related News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Videos

Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Toyota has launched the new generation Camry with a refreshed style at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this position, the Camry will contend rivals such as the Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV. The car will come into the nation in a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) format just like before.
Toyota Camry hybrid 2025 launched: Price, features, engine, mileage explained
12 Dec 2024
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
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