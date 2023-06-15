Living with Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD: The strengths and flaws explained

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has always had a formidable say in the premium SUV space courtesy the resounding - and continuing - success of Fortuner. The Toyota Fortuner has flicked away newer challengers with a nonchalant disdain but the aura around - and legacy of - the model alone has not trickled down to smaller SUV segments for the company. So when Urban Cruiser Hyryder came calling last year, there was bound to be a lot of expectations.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is competing in the mid-size SUV space, one that has a long list of established players already. In many ways, the Hyryder is tasked with mounting a challenge to its direct rivals, a fair ask. But in many other ways, it is also expected to create a legacy around it, like elder sibling Fortuner has - a tad unfair. And for all the fair and unfairness of it all, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has thus far emerged as a mature offering that is completely unperturbed about all the talk around it.

Here is an SUV that wants to play to its own strengths and while there is a twin from another brand in the form of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Hyryder maintains its nonchalant nature. We got behind the wheels of the AWD (All-Wheel Drive) variant of the vehicle to find out just what you need to know before strongly considering this particular model.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Drive modes

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V variant is the only one which gets AWD, courtesy Suzuki AllGrip technology. Here is a variant of the vehicle that is a little extra in terms of abilities beyond the beaten path. The 1.5-litre motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and there is a dedicated Sport and Snow mode. In terms of pricing, the variant is at ₹17.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and this makes it positioned somewhere in the middle of the E variant and the top-of-the-line V Hybrid with automatic transmission.

Strengths - The Hyryder AWD has more than enough to confidently tackle extremely bad patches of city roads where we pushed it through. The suspension is solid and the SUV never batted an eyelid over potholes and ungainly speedbreakers. And the vehicle remains rock steady at high speeds which aids the drive trait.

Weaknesses - With just 101 bhp on offer, power may seem lacking when a straight and empty road beckons in front. The sixth gear on the manual stick is conspicuous by its absence, and is missed. The available gears need to be worked regularly in moderate traffic conditions.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Cabin layout

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a cabin that is identical to that of the Grand Vitara. Both models have a largely pleasant interior with a large infotainment screen and a well-appointed driver display unit. There are also plenty of usual storage options and charging points.

The infotainment unit and driver display screen is par for the course but not anywhere as fancy as inside some direct rivals.

Strengths - The Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD comes with a nine-inch infotainment screen and connections to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are seamless. The air-conditioning is powerful to quickly cool down the cabin in over 40-degree Delhi heat. A large boot of 373 litres helps as well while the all-black colour theme of the cabin will appeal to many.

Weaknesses - The thin sheet under the glass sunroof is just too flimsy to block the sun and this can be a bane during hot summer months despite the powerful air-conditioning. There is no tyre-pressure monitoring system, something essential in an AWD variant. The infotainment and driver display, picked entirely from Maruti Suzuki models, is what is found in lower models like Brezza as well.

Urban Crusier Hyryder - Looks

The exterior appearance of any vehicle is subjective but where the Hyryder scores is its stylish curves and purposeful stance. It isn't the tallest SUV in its segment but finds a good balance between clever design cues and understated visual profile.

Hyryder banks on its clean visual profile to strike a chord with customers who may prioritise exterior looks of their potential buys.

Should you pick the Urban Cruiser Hyryder AWD?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a confident SUV that ticks many of the right boxes. Space, comfort and styling are jobs well done. The feature list, although not elaborate, is par for the course too. If you are someone who is considering the model and also have the need to tackle challenging urban and semi-urban road conditions frequently, the AWD can be a big help. Else, the other variants of this Toyota model would deserve more attention. Remember, there is a CNG option available as well.

