Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose

With the rising demand for SUVs across India, the automakers have been increasingly focusing on SUVs in different sizes. While compact SUVs and crossovers have been finding themselves at the centre of attention due to their affordability, availability of a wide range of features and typical boxy SUV look, mid-size SUVs too have been finding gradual growth over the last few years. The segment has several widely popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes as a revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos,

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes positioned in the segment that witnesses some of the most intense competition. With the recent launch of the updated Hyundai Creta, which comes with a host of changes including a heavily updated design and fresh features, competition in the mid-size SUV segment has intensified significantly.

Also Read : Hyundai vehicles get cheaper by upto ₹50,000. Check details

Specifications Comparison Hyundai Creta Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 1462.0 to 1490.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Hybrid (Electric + Petrol),CNG Check detailed comparison

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Hyundai Creta.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 85 Kmph 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11.25 - 17.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced between ₹11.14 lakh and ₹20.19 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the updated Hyundai Creta SUV is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Hyundai Creta comes with a cheaper base price, on the top-end, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is slightly pricier than its rival from Hyundai.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Specification

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options. Also, there are two different 1.5-litre engines on offer. The 1,462 cc engine is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options and transmission choices for this unit include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out power output between 87 bhp and 102 bhp and torque output between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm, depending on the petrol and CNG mode.

The other petrol engine is a 1,490 cc unit paired with a hybrid system and mated to an e-Drive transmission unit. It is capable of producing 91 bhp peak power and up to 141 Nm of maximum torque.

Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review

On the other hand, Hyundai Creta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. On the petrol front, the SUV gets two different engine choices. There is a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine available with a six-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT). This engine is capable of generating 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm maximum torque. The other petrol unit is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit available with a seven-speed DCT unit. This powertrain can generate 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit that is available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine is capable of pumping out 115 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: