2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched at 11 lakh. Check complete price list

The eagerly-awaited 2024 Hyundai Creta was officially launched in the Indian SUV market on Tuesday at an introductory base price of ₹10,99,900 (ex-showroom), going up to ₹19,99,900 (ex-showroom) for the top version. The latest Hyundai Creta is looking to extend its say in the lucrative - but ferociously competitive - mid-size SUV space and with over 9.80 lakh units sold in the country since its initial launch in 2015, the 2024 Creta could well build on the numbers.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets styling updates on the outside, cabin changes within, a new colour option on the body, an elongated feature list,

Hyundai Creta has been a segment leader but while it had fewer rivals when it was initially launched, the model is now competing with a large number of players in the mid-size SUV space. Positioned between Venue and Tucson in the Hyundai SUV lineup, Creta remains a power player and what Hyundai has brought to the fore in the latest version are some very significant design updates on the outside, layout changes in the cabin, an extended feature list, Level 2 ADAS technology, addition of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a new body colour.

Variants E EX S S(O) SX SX Tech SX(O) 1.5-litre NA petrol 6 MT ₹ 10,99,900 ₹ 12,17,700 ₹ 13,39,200 ₹ 14,32,400 ₹ 15,26,900 ₹ 15,94,900 ₹ 17,23,800 iVT ₹ 15,82,400 ₹ 17,44,900 ₹ 18,69,800 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 7 DCT ₹ 19,99,900 1.5-litre diesel 6 MT ₹ 12,44,900 ₹ 13,67,700 ₹ 14,89,200 ₹ 15,82,400 ₹ 17,44,900 ₹ 18,73,900 6 AT ₹ 17,32,400 ₹ 19,99,900 All prices, ex-showroom and introductory.

Hyundai has informed that through the course of 2023, it sold an average of 13,000 units of Creta each month and still has a pending order bank of 25,000 for the previous model. Bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta were opened earlier this month and the company claims it has received a very strong response. So what does the latest Creta bring to the market?

2024 Hyundai Creta: Exterior design changes

The new Creta retains its overall proportions but there are several key updates to its design elements all around. The grille at the front as been updated and so has the DRL design that highlights this grille from the top. The bumper has been reworked and now gets skid plates while there are more pronounced character lines on the hood.

The alloy design on the wheels too have been updated while the rear now gets a stretched LED light bar, updated tail light design and reworked bumper. The new Creta also gets sequential turn indicators on the front as well as at the rear.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is made available in six single-tone colour options and one-dual-tone colour scheme. The colour options on the Creta include Robust Emerald Pearl (new), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Atlas White with Black roof.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Cabin changes

The dashboard layout inside the new Creta has been completely changed and now follows a grey colour theme. The dashboard itself is stretched horizontally while the design of the aircon vents have been updated. There is a storage area under the dashboard and just above the glovebox while the infotainment and drive display screens have been merged into one single curved housing. There is no change to the screen sizes but the interface on the all-digital driver display screen has been updated to take it closer to what Alcazar offers.

The steering wheel layout is the same but now also gets controls for ADAS. The seat upholstery and colour scheme have also been freshened while some of the other feature highlights include dual-zone climate control, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, eight-speaker Bose sound system, eight-way electronically-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, screen curtain on side windows for rear passengers as well as soft cushions for the back seats.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Engine and transmission choices

The latest Creta continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit. Both of these engines have been carried forward. What is new though is that Creta will also now come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that is mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. While this particular engine only has this particular transmission choice, the other two motors will come paired to 6-speed MT, iVT and six-speed AT.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Safety features and ADAS

The new Creta comes with more than 70 safety features of which 36 are standard like six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and Electronic Stability Control, among others.

Level 2 ADAS on Creta brings in a plethora of cutting-edge safety features as well as surround-view camera allowing for additions like Forward Collision Warning, Active Brake Assist, Lead Car Departure Alert and Blindview Monitor, among others.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs rivals

The Hyundai Creta renews its rivalry against the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra Scorpio-N.

