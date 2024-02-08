Hyundai vehicles get cheaper by upto 50,000. Check details

Hyundai Motor India, the Korean automaker, is currently providing discounts of up to ₹50,000 on selected models such as Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson among others. Notably, there are no promotional offers applicable to the Exter, Creta and the Ioniq 5.

In January 2024, Hyundai witnessed its highest-ever monthly domestic sales, largely driven by the success of the Exter and Creta models. The company reported selling a total of 57,115 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market solely in January, with overall sales reaching 67,615 units when including both domestic and export figures.

The discounts offered vary based on availability, region, and variant.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG variants come with discounts totaling up to ₹33,000, including a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.

The Aura, similar to the Grand i10 Nios, offers discounts up to ₹33,000 for CNG models and ₹5,000 for non-CNG trims, combined with exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback provides an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a cash discount of ₹15,000 for the MT variant, while the IVt trim offers only an exchange bonus.

The facelifted Verna sedan presents a ₹15,000 discount on the sticker price along with an additional exchange bonus of ₹20,000.

Discounts for the Venue range up to ₹25,000 for specific trims, comprising cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

The Alcazar SUV is offered with a ₹2,000 exchange bonus and a ₹15,000 cash discount, while the Tucson diesel variant enjoys an exclusive discount of ₹50,000.

