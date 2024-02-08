HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Vehicles Get Cheaper By Upto 50,000. Check Details

Hyundai vehicles get cheaper by upto 50,000. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2024, 15:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor India is offering discounts of upto ₹50,000 on specific including the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, verna and others. However, there are n
...
Hyundai
Hyundai is offering discounts of upto rs 50,000 on select models (REUTERS)
Hyundai
Hyundai is offering discounts of upto rs 50,000 on select models

Hyundai Motor India, the Korean automaker, is currently providing discounts of up to 50,000 on selected models such as Verna, Alcazar, and Tucson among others. Notably, there are no promotional offers applicable to the Exter, Creta and the Ioniq 5.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

In January 2024, Hyundai witnessed its highest-ever monthly domestic sales, largely driven by the success of the Exter and Creta models. The company reported selling a total of 57,115 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market solely in January, with overall sales reaching 67,615 units when including both domestic and export figures.

The discounts offered vary based on availability, region, and variant.

The Grand i10 Nios CNG variants come with discounts totaling up to 33,000, including a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 5.84 - 8.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
1197 cc Multiple Both
₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc Multiple Both
₹ 6.44 - 9 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
1197 cc Petrol Both
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
1999 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 30 Lakhs
View Details

The Aura, similar to the Grand i10 Nios, offers discounts up to 33,000 for CNG models and 5,000 for non-CNG trims, combined with exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback provides an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a cash discount of 15,000 for the MT variant, while the IVt trim offers only an exchange bonus.

The facelifted Verna sedan presents a 15,000 discount on the sticker price along with an additional exchange bonus of 20,000.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna launched at 10.89 lakh; gets turbo petrol engine, ADAS

Discounts for the Venue range up to 25,000 for specific trims, comprising cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

The Alcazar SUV is offered with a 2,000 exchange bonus and a 15,000 cash discount, while the Tucson diesel variant enjoys an exclusive discount of 50,000.

The Tucson, gets a 50,000 discount exclusively on the diesel variant. However, there are no other discounts currently available for the petrol variants

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2024, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: Grand i10 Nios Creta Exter Hyundai Exter Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Creta Hyundai Aura Hyundai Discounts Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.