|Engine Type
|1.5 l MPi Petrol
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|122 Nm @ 3800 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (CVT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
|91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1490 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹16,13,557
|₹17,48,232
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹13,96,400
|₹15,11,000
|RTO
|₹1,51,350
|₹1,67,100
|Insurance
|₹65,307
|₹69,632
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹34,681
|₹37,576