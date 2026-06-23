In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-