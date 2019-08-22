HT Auto
Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Creta
Hyundai Creta
S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
₹13.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
S Hybrid
₹15.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm122 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm91 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1490 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,13,55717,48,232
Ex-Showroom Price
13,96,40015,11,000
RTO
1,51,3501,67,100
Insurance
65,30769,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,68137,576
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

