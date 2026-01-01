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Urban Cruiser HyryderPriceMileageSpecifications
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage21.11 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Urban Cruiser Hyryder specs and features

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive Prices

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive, equipped with a 1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive Mileage

All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive Colours

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive Engine and Transmission

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive Specs & Features

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive Price

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive

₹12.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,31,000
RTO
1,25,730
Insurance
12,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,69,285
EMI@27,282/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.4 seconds
Driving Range
950 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
373 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4365 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1795 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
2
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive EMI
EMI24,554 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,42,356
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,42,356
Interest Amount
3,30,865
Payable Amount
14,73,221

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder other Variants

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S NeoDrive

₹14.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,82,000
RTO
1,40,830
Insurance
47,673
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,70,503
EMI@31,607/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S E-CNG

₹15.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,71,000
RTO
1,49,730
Insurance
51,520
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,72,250
EMI@33,794/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S AT NeoDrive

₹16.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,17,000
RTO
1,54,330
Insurance
50,447
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,21,777
EMI@34,858/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) NeoDrive

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,87,000
RTO
1,61,330
Insurance
51,910
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,240
EMI@36,545/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition

₹17.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,18,999
RTO
1,55,899
Insurance
68,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,43,556
EMI@37,476/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G E-CNG

₹17.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,72,000
RTO
1,69,830
Insurance
55,969
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,97,799
EMI@38,642/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive

₹18.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,18,000
RTO
1,74,430
Insurance
54,832
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,262
EMI@39,705/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive

₹18.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,42,000
RTO
1,76,830
Insurance
55,321
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,74,151
EMI@40,283/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition AT

₹18.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,999
RTO
1,68,999
Insurance
73,479
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,92,477
EMI@40,677/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive Dual Tone

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,62,000
RTO
1,78,830
Insurance
55,751
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,96,581
EMI@40,765/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition

₹34.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,73,999
RTO
16,73,999
Insurance
74,362
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,22,360
EMI@73,560/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid

₹19.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,18,000
RTO
1,84,430
Insurance
55,954
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,58,384
EMI@42,093/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT Neo Drive

₹20.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,67,000
RTO
1,89,330
Insurance
58,028
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,14,358
EMI@43,296/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT NeoDrive Dual Tone

₹20.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,87,000
RTO
1,91,330
Insurance
58,460
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,36,790
EMI@43,779/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition AT

₹20.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,98,999
RTO
1,83,899
Insurance
78,962
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,61,860
EMI@44,317/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid

₹21.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,24,000
RTO
2,05,030
Insurance
64,877
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,93,907
EMI@47,156/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid Dual Tone

₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,44,000
RTO
2,10,400
Insurance
85,567
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,39,967
EMI@48,146/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition HYBRID

₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,55,999
RTO
1,99,599
Insurance
84,740
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,40,338
EMI@48,154/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid

₹22.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
1,99,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,86,991
EMI@49,156/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid Dual Tone

₹23.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,000
RTO
2,01,900
Insurance
88,327
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,09,727
EMI@49,645/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition HYBRID

₹23.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,30,999
RTO
2,07,099
Insurance
87,500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,25,598
EMI@49,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsHector
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
+2
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsGrand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsVictoris
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.31 - 14.45 Lakhs
+1
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsJimny
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsSierra

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