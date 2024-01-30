Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Hyryder S E-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Hyryder S E-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 15.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S E-CNG is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Heater, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: K15C + Mild Hybrid System Max Torque: 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 373 litres Mileage of S E-CNG is 26.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less