|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|26.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G E-CNG, equipped with a 1.5L K and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹17.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G E-CNG is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G E-CNG is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G E-CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Speed.