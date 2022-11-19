HT Auto
Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Which is the better commuter motorcycle for you?

Earlier, commuter motorcycles were usually restricted to the 100 cc segment. However, as time passed, people started considering 125 cc motorcycles because they provide slightly more power without sacrificing much on fuel efficiency. Such motorcycles also have better cruising abilities on highways. The two most popular commuter motorcycles in the Indian market are Hero Glamour and Honda Shine. Here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 14:03 PM
Hero Glamour and Honda Shine are offered in multiple variants and are also priced close.
Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Looks

Hero has updated the Glamour quite a bit since it was first launched. So, it still looks modern with a LED headlamp, dual-tone paint scheme and an angular rear-end. On the other hand, Shine has not been updated significantly. The Shine still gets the same design that might look a bit too simple.

Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Specs

Both motorcycles use a 124 cc, single cylinder engine that is air-cooled and gets fuel-injection. The Glamour produces 10.87 PS and 10.6 Nm. When compared, the Shine produces 10.7 PS and 11 Nm. Both motorcycles use a 5-speed gearbox but the Shine comes with a silent starter system.

Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Features

In terms of features, the Shine only gets an engine kill switch. , i3s start-stop technology, Auto Sail Technology and a real-time fuel efficiency indicator. To get more features one has to upgrade to the Xtec variant which gets a LED headlamp, a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, a gear position indicator and a bank angle sensor.

Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Price

Honda Shine starts at 78,414 and goes up to 83,914 whereas the Hero Glamour is priced between 78,018 and 84,138. All the prices are ex-showroom. Both motorcycles are priced very close but the Glamour is the one that gets more equipment and has a more modern look.

 

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022, 14:03 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Motocorp Shine Honda Glamour
