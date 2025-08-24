In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Glamour vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS