In 2023 Hero Glamour or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs 70,716 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price).
Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours.
The Glamour mileage is around 69.49 kmpl.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
