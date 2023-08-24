HT Auto
2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims a fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated Glamour in the Indian market. It will be sold in two variants - Drum and Disc. They are priced at 82,348 and 86,348 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Hero has introduced three new colour schemes - Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black. Hero Glamour will be competing against TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Honda Shine

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 17:18 PM
Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “With its immense popularity, Glamour has created a large base of loyal fans among the youth of the country who are seeking style, comfort & technology. At Hero MotoCorp, our intent has always been to provide our customers with distinctive features and technologically advanced products. The introduction of the New Glamour will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the most competitive 125cc segment and help in improving market share. We are confident that the iconic Glamour in its new avatar will add to the growing appeal of our two-wheeler portfolio".

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 17:18 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero Glamour

