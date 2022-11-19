Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Glamour comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 69.49 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. The price of Glamour starts at Rs. 70,716 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Glamour sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Glamour price starts at ₹ 70,716 and goes upto ₹ 84,200 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour comes in 6 variants. Hero Glamour top variant price is ₹ 77,700.
₹70,716*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹73,600*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹74,200*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹74,216*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹77,100*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹77,700*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
