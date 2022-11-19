Hero Glamour comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 69.49 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. The price of Glamour starts at Rs. 70,716 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Glamour sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less