Hero Glamour Specifications

Hero Glamour starting price is Rs. 70,716 in India. Hero Glamour is available in 6 variant and Powered by a null engine.
70,716 - 84,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Glamour Specs

Hero Glamour comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 69.49 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres.

Hero Glamour Specifications and Features

Disc 100 Million Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2051 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Height
1074 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm
Width
743 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-100/80-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.70m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
11.89s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
13.94s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.64s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.10s
Quarter Mile
22s @ 87.87kmph
Highway Mileage
69.49 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
36.25m
City Mileage
64.10 kmpl
Top Speed
90.86 kmph
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:1
Displacement
124.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.4 mm
Chassis
Diamond
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers (Travel 81mm)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (Travel 120mm)
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Autosail
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Hero Glamour News

Hero Glamour and Honda Shine are offered in multiple variants and are also priced close.
Honda Shine vs Hero Glamour: Which is the better commuter motorcycle for you?
19 Nov 2022
Hero Passion XTec.
Hero MotoCorp reports 12% dip in total sales in July at 3.91 lakh units
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Glamour Variants & Price List

Hero Glamour price starts at ₹ 70,716 and goes upto ₹ 84,200 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour comes in 6 variants. Hero Glamour top variant price is ₹ 77,700.

Drum
70,716*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Blaze Edition Drum Brake
73,600*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Drum 100 Million Edition
74,200*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Disc
74,216*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Blaze Edition Disc Brake
77,100*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Disc 100 Million Edition
77,700*
124.7 cc
69.49 kmpl
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

