Honda Amaze: Launch expected sooner than initially speculated. Check details

The compact sedan from the Japanese carmaker, Honda Amaze might soon get its much anticipated update. Initially, it was speculated that the third-generation Honda Amaze would launch around the festive season of 2024. However, industry sources now suggest that the launch could be imminent, possibly within the next two to three months.

Dealers have reportedly not received fresh stocks of the Honda Amaze for several weeks, according to these sources. Earlier this month, Honda updated the second-generation Amaze by adding a seat belt reminder for all five seats as standard. Additionally, the company streamlined the offering to just two variants, S and VX.

What to expect from third gen Honda Amaze

According to reports, the upcoming third-generation Honda Amaze will be based on the same platform as the City and Elevate models, albeit with some modifications, including a notably shorter wheelbase. This platform consolidation will allow Honda to streamline its India lineup from two platforms to one, potentially increasing economies of scale.

The design of the new compact sedan is expected to draw inspiration from larger Honda sedans sold internationally, continuing the trend from the second-generation Amaze, which took cues from the Accord of its time. The interior of the third-gen model is likely to feature a redesigned layout, possibly incorporating a larger, standalone touchscreen similar to the one found in the Elevate. To manage costs, the new Amaze may share interior components with other Honda models in India.

Under the hood, the third-gen Honda Amaze is expected to retain the current model's 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. With Honda discontinuing diesel engines in India, the new Amaze will solely offer the petrol engine option, similar to the current model.

