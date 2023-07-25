HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,29,819 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1196.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specs

Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in three petrol variant and one CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Eeco measures 3,675 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,350 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specifications and Features

Engine Type
G12B
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Driving Range
1980.55
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
85 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
30.47
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
62 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
CNG
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Manual
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13
Ground Clearance
160
Length
3675
Wheelbase
2350
Kerb Weight
1050
Height
1825
Width
1475
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
65
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
Cup Holders
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
2
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Interiors
Dual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)

Maruti Suzuki Eeco News

Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 87,000 units of the S-Presso and Eeco models due to possible defect in the steering setup.
Maruti Suzuki recalls over 87,000 S-Presso and Eeco for faulty steering system
25 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the bestselling van in India.
Maruti Eeco hits 10 lakh milestone. What makes this simple car a hot-seller?
22 Feb 2023
The Eeco will now be offered in a new colour scheme called Metallic Brisk Blue.
Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched, is 25% more fuel efficient and gets airbags
22 Nov 2022
The new 2023 Eeco has leaked on the internet ahead of its official debut.
2023 Maruti Eeco leaks on internet ahead of official debut
1 Jun 2022
File photo of Maruti Suzuki Eeco van.
Maruti Suzuki recalls 20,000 units of Eeco to fix this problem
6 Apr 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Eeco price starts at ₹ 4.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in 4 variants. Maruti Suzuki Eeco top variant price is ₹ 5.6 Lakhs.

