Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in three petrol variant and one CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Eeco measures 3,675 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,350 mm. The ground clearance of Eeco is 160. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Eeco sits in the Minivan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Eeco price starts at ₹ 4.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 5.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in 4 variants. Maruti Suzuki Eeco top variant price is ₹ 5.6 Lakhs.
₹4.3 Lakhs*
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.59 Lakhs*
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.7 Lakhs*
1196 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.6 Lakhs*
1196 cc
CNG
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
