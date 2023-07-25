Maruti Suzuki Eeco Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes in three petrol variant and one CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Eeco measures 3,675 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,350 mm. The ground clearance of Eeco is 160. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Eeco sits in the Minivan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less