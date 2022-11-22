HT Auto
Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched, is 25% more fuel efficient and gets airbags

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the updated Eeco MPV in the Indian market at a starting price of 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in 13 variants which include a 5-seater configuration, 7-seater configuration, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance version. The Eeco gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades. The MPV will be sold with petrol as well as a CNG powertrain.

The Eeco will now be offered in a new colour scheme called Metallic Brisk Blue.
The Eeco is currently the country's highest-selling van because it is spacious, versatile, reliable and is backed by Maruti's vast service network. “Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93% market share in its segment. Being a part of families and having provided livelihood to lakhs of entrepreneurs and businessmen, the New Eeco will continue to be a reliable and efficient vehicle." said, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The Eeco now comes with Maruti's new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine. This is the same engine that is being used in Dzire, Swift, Baleno and other models as well. It puts out 80.76 Ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 104.4 Nm at 3,000 rpm. So, it is more powerful than the outgoing engine. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 71.65 Ps and the torque falls to 95 Nm.

The manufacturer claims a fuel efficiency of 20.20 km/l for the petrol powertrain and 27.05 km/kg for the CNG powertrain. This is an increase of 25 per cent and 29 per cent respectively when compared to the previous powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco comes with driver-focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air filter (in AC variants) and a dome lamp with a new battery saver function. There is also a new digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and the heater. In terms of safety features, there is engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows and reverse parking sensors.

 

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Eeco MPV
