HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Eeco Hits 10 Lakh Milestone. What Makes This Simple Car A Hot Seller?

Maruti Eeco hits 10 lakh milestone. What makes this simple car a hot-seller?

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that its Eeco van has crossed the sales milestone of 10 lakh units in India, since its inception in 2010. The automaker also claimed that the Maruti Suzuki Eeco currently holds 94 per cent market share in its segment. The popular van comes available in a total of 13 variants, including five-seater, seven-seater, cargo, tourer and ambulance.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2023, 12:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the bestselling van in India.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the bestselling van in India.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the bestselling van in India.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the bestselling van in India.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's senior executive officer for marketing and sales, Shashank Srivastava said that Eeco dominates the van segment with more than 94 per cent market share and it has adapted to the evolving needs of the consumers over the years. “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country," said the Maruti Suzuki official.

Also Read : India's first electric double decker hits the streets of Mumbai

Besides a practical design, the spacious and practical cabin of the Eeco has helped the car to become popular among fleet operators, regular private consumers as well as among other utility-focused buyers also. The Eeco multi-purpose van is powered by a 1.2-litre advanced K-Series dual-jet, dual VVT engine.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Besides the petrol variant, the car is also available with a CNG variant. This van is good to churn out 80.76 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm for petrol and 71.65 PS of power at 6,000 rpm for the CNG variant. The Eeco petrol delivers 20.20 kmpl of fuel efficiency, while the S-CNG Eeco offers 27.05 km/kg mileage, claims the automaker.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2023, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 745 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Tesla Model 3 crashes in China killing one, Autopilot under radar again
Tesla Model 3 crashes in China killing one, Autopilot under radar again
Delhi bans bike taxis from city roads. What does it mean for riders' future?
Delhi bans bike taxis from city roads. What does it mean for riders' future?
This flying car could elevate motorsport to the skies
This flying car could elevate motorsport to the skies
Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
What are the new standard safety features on 2023 Nissan Magnite?
What are the new standard safety features on 2023 Nissan Magnite?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city