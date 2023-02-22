India's first electric double decker hits the streets of Mumbai

Mumbai's BEST has started operating the first of the electric double decker buses from February 21
The electric double decker is currently plying on route number 115
The route connects CSMT in Fort Area with NCPA at Norman Point
The ride, which covers around 5 kms, comes at a fare of ₹6 per person
Hundreds of commuters were seen taking their first ride in the electric double decker on Tuesday
The electric double decker uses digital ticketing through a dedicated app called Chalo
It does not come with conductors seen on other buses
Mumbai is soon expected to get around 20 such electric double deckers, developed by Switch Mobility
It was officially inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last year