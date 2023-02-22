India's first electric double decker hits the streets of Mumbai

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 22, 2023

Mumbai's BEST has started operating the first of the electric double decker buses from February 21

The electric double decker is currently plying on route number 115

The route connects CSMT in Fort Area with NCPA at Norman Point

The ride, which covers around 5 kms, comes at a fare of 6 per person

Hundreds of commuters were seen taking their first ride in the electric double decker on Tuesday

The electric double decker uses digital ticketing through a dedicated app called Chalo

It does not come with conductors seen on other buses

Mumbai is soon expected to get around 20 such electric double deckers, developed by Switch Mobility

It was officially inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last year
