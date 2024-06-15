Glanza is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Glanza S E-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S E-CNGGlanza is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Glanza S E-CNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S E-CNG is 55 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
Max Torque: 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
BootSpace: 318 litres
Mileage of S E-CNG is 30.61 kmpl.