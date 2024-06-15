Saved Articles

Toyota Glanza S AMT

9.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Glanza Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Glanza S AMT Latest Updates

Glanza is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Glanza S AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.40 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S AMT

  • Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 318 litres
    Mileage of S AMT is 22.9 kmpl.

    Toyota Glanza S AMT Price

    S AMT
    ₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,25,000
    RTO
    69,750
    Insurance
    44,385
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,39,635
    EMI@20,196/mo
    Toyota Glanza S AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L VVT
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    849 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    22.9 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 65 R15
    Length
    3990 mm
    Wheelbase
    2520 mm
    Kerb Weight
    935 kg
    Height
    1500 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    318 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    4
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Blue
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Toyota Glanza S AMT Offers
    On Toyota Glanza :-Attrective Benefits upto Rs. 60...
    Applicable on glanzae & 8 more variants
    Toyota Glanza S AMT EMI
    EMI18,177 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,45,671
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,45,671
    Interest Amount
    2,44,935
    Payable Amount
    10,90,606

    Toyota Glanza other Variants

    E
    ₹7.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,86,000
    RTO
    57,020
    Insurance
    39,270
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,82,790
    EMI@16,825/mo
    S
    ₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S E-CNG
    ₹9.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    G
    ₹9.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    G AMT
    ₹10.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    G E-CNG
    ₹10.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    V
    ₹11.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    V AMT
    ₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
