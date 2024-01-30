Glanza is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 5 variants. The price of Glanza G (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of G Glanza is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 5 variants. The price of Glanza G (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of G is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: VVT Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 339 Mileage of G is 21.01 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less