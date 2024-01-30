Saved Articles

Toyota Glanza G

8.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Glanza Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage21.01 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Glanza specs and features

Glanza G Latest Updates

Glanza is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 5 variants. The price of Glanza G (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of G

  • Engine Type: VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
  • BootSpace: 339
    • Mileage of G is 21.01 kmpl....Read More

    Toyota Glanza G Price

    G
    ₹8.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,49,000
    RTO
    53,940
    Insurance
    41,588
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,45,028
    EMI@18,163/mo
    Toyota Glanza G Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    VVT
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21.01
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    Mac Pherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Length
    3995
    Wheelbase
    2520
    Kerb Weight
    890
    Height
    1510
    Width
    1745
    Bootspace
    339
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Toyota Glanza G EMI
    EMI16,347 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,60,525
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,60,525
    Interest Amount
    2,20,274
    Payable Amount
    9,80,799

    Toyota Glanza other Variants

    G Hybrid
    ₹9.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,14,000
    RTO
    60,840
    Insurance
    43,980
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,19,320
    EMI@19,760/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    V
    ₹9.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    G CVT
    ₹9.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    V CVT
    ₹10.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

