Glanza is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Glanza G AMT in Delhi is Rs. 10.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of G AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 318 litres
Mileage of G AMT is 22.9 kmpl.