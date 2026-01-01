|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|22.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Glanza V, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Glanza deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Glanza V is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Cafe White.
The Glanza V is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Glanza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.
The Glanza V has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.