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Toyota Glanza Front Right Side
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Toyota Glanza Front View
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Toyota Glanza Grille
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Toyota Glanza
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Toyota Glanza V

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
114 Offers Available
Toyota Glanza Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Glanza specs and features

Glanza V

Glanza V Prices

The Glanza V, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Glanza V Mileage

All variants of the Glanza deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Glanza V Colours

The Glanza V is available in 5 colour options: Enticing Silver, Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Cafe White.

Glanza V Engine and Transmission

The Glanza V is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Glanza V vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Glanza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.

Glanza V Specs & Features

The Glanza V has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Toyota Glanza V Price

Glanza V

₹10.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,98,200
RTO
79,040
Insurance
45,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,23,179
EMI@21,992/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Toyota Glanza V Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
827 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
318 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1500 mm
Kerb Weight
955 kg
Width
1745 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Blue
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Toyota Glanza V EMI
EMI19,793 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,20,861
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,20,861
Interest Amount
2,66,713
Payable Amount
11,87,574

Toyota Glanza other Variants

Glanza E

₹7.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,39,300
RTO
59,230
Insurance
37,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,36,803
EMI@15,837/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Glanza S

₹8.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,23,500
RTO
65,670
Insurance
40,266
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,29,936
EMI@17,839/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Glanza S AMT

₹8.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,800
RTO
69,520
Insurance
41,756
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,85,576
EMI@19,034/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Glanza S E-CNG

₹9.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,05,800
RTO
71,970
Insurance
42,704
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,20,974
EMI@19,795/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Glanza G

₹9.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,14,100
RTO
72,600
Insurance
42,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,30,149
EMI@19,993/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Glanza G AMT

₹9.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,64,400
RTO
76,450
Insurance
44,438
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,85,788
EMI@21,188/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Glanza G E-CNG

₹10.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,96,400
RTO
78,900
Insurance
45,386
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,21,186
EMI@21,949/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Glanza V AMT

₹10.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,600
RTO
80,293
Insurance
45,924
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,41,317
EMI@22,382/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Toyota Glanza Alternatives

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