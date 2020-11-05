HT Auto
Hyundai i20 vs Toyota Glanza

i20
Hyundai i20
Magna 1.2 MT
₹6.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
G
₹7.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 l KappaVVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
753-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 4200 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.3521.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,85,3058,45,028
Ex-Showroom Price
6,91,2007,49,000
RTO
59,25053,940
Insurance
34,25541,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,87918,162
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

