In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 vs Glanza Comparison