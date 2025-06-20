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Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Swift vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Swift Glanza
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 5.79 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Mileage24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
LXi
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Swift Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Left Side View
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Z-Series1.2L VVT
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
918 Km827 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.8 kmpl22.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
265 litres318 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
3860 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2520 mm
Height
1520 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
920 kg920 kg
Width
1735 mm1745 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack / Blue
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,46,8847,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
5,78,9006,39,300
RTO
32,15659,230
Insurance
35,32837,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,90415,836
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiencyUpdated feature listFocus on safety additions

Cons

Sluggish three-cylinder engineNot particularly refined to drive

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Latest Car & Bike News

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20 Jun 2025
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The latest Swift was made narrower, taller and slightly wider while having the same wheelbase as the preceding model.
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Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
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