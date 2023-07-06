Toyota Glanza Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Glanza comes in five petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Glanza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Glanza sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Glanza price starts at ₹ 7.18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Glanza comes in 5 variants. Toyota Glanza top variant price is ₹ 9.1 Lakhs.
₹7.18 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.65 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.9 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.38 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.1 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price