HT Auto
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23

Toyota Glanza Specifications

Toyota Glanza is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,18,300 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Toyota Glanza Specs

Toyota Glanza comes in five petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Glanza measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. ...Read More

Toyota Glanza Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
V CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.56
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2520
Kerb Weight
935
Height
1510
Width
1745
Bootspace
339
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Toyota Glanza Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Glanza vs Swift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Glanza vs Baleno
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Glanza vs i20
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Glanza vs Tiago NRG
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Glanza vs Altroz CNG

Toyota Glanza News

The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup
Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5
6 Jul 2023
Tata Altroz iCNG comes as the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment in India.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: What to choose
24 May 2023
Tata Altroz CNG is the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment of the Indian car market.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specs comparison
20 Apr 2023
The new launches helped Toyota India catapult its sales in FY2023 with 174,015 units sold
Toyota ends FY2023 with 41% growth, backed by new Glanza, Hyryder, Innova Hycross
1 Apr 2023
Toyota has recalled around 1,400 cars, including some units of the recently=launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, due to some defect in airbag controller.
Toyota recalls nearly 1,400 Glanza, HyRyder due to airbag defect: Report
23 Jan 2023
View all
 

Toyota Glanza Variants & Price List

Toyota Glanza price starts at ₹ 7.18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Glanza comes in 5 variants. Toyota Glanza top variant price is ₹ 9.1 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
G
7.18 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
G Hybrid
7.65 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V
7.9 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
G CVT
8.38 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
V CVT
9.1 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Toyota Cars

Trending Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Toyota Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details