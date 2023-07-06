HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner Get Expensive From July 5

Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the automaker has hiked prices across its vehicle range with effect from July 5, 2023. The Japanese carmaker cited rising input costs as the reason for increasing car prices. The company said the realigned prices were necessary to partially offset the increase in the cost of raw materials.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 17:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup
The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup

The Toyota range comprises the Glanza, UC Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire and Land Cruiser LC300. The automaker has not confirmed the quantum of the price hike on each model. But do expect a marginal hike in prices, depending on the model and variant. More recently, Toyota’s luxury arm Lexus hiked prices on the ES 300h by up to 2 per cent, citing similar reasons.

Also Read : Maruti Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which premium MPV to choose

In a statement, the automaker said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the company has realigned the prices of its models with effect from 5th July 2023. The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the market and all efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to our customers is minimum."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹ 18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Evx
₹20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
₹ 21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

As per the company’s website, the Toyota Innova Hycross is about 27,000 more expensive on the base trim and now starts at 18.82 lakh. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now starts from 10.86 lakh, while the Fortuner range now starts at 32.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India), all marginally higher than before. The delta is expected to be around 1.5-2 per cent on the models. This is Toyota’s second price hike in the current fiscal. The company previously hiked prices in May this year by up to 60,000, which affected all models in the automaker’s lineup.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota price hike Toyota cars Toyota Glanza Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Fortuner price hike car price hikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.