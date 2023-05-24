Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Comparison

Tata Motors finally launched the CNG variant of its premium hatchback Altroz on Monday after showcasing the car at the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year. Christened as Tata Altroz iCNG, this comes as the latest entrant in the homegrown automaker's CNG-powered product lineup as well as in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment, where it competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG.

The Indian market is witnessing an increasing number of cars coming with factory-fitted CNG kits. The sky-high petrol and diesel prices, tightening regulations, and growing concern about vehicular emissions and their impact on the environment are fuelling demand for CNG cars. Adding to that are the factors like affordability and higher mileage of CNG as compared to petrol and diesel. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have already advanced in this segment, while Tata Motors too is catching up fast with its series of CNG cars. The Altroz iCNG is the latest addition to the list.

Also Read : Tata Altroz iCNG launched: Top highlights

Here is a comparison between the three CNG-powered hatchbacks: Tata Altroz iCNG, Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Altroz ₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Powered by: UPCOMING Tata Altroz Racer ₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tata Altroz Ev ₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Renault Kiger ₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Punch ₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt 1198 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Price

Tata Altroz iCNG comes available in a wide range of options with six different trims, priced between ₹7.55 lakh and ₹10.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes available in XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S) and XZ+O(S) trim options.

Tata Altroz iCNG Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Toyota Glanza CNG ₹ 7.55 lakh - ₹ 10.55 lakh ₹ 8.35 lakh - ₹ 9.28 lakh ₹ 8.50 lakh - ₹ 9.53 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, on the other hand, is available in two trim options Delta and Zeta. It is priced between ₹8.35 lakh and ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota Glanza too, is available in two trim options: S and G. This rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG is priced between ₹8.50 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specification

Tata Altroz iCNG draws power from the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is available in the standard version of the hatchback. When running on petrol, this engine churns out 84 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of torque. When running on CNG, the car kicks out 72.49 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of torque. It returns 19.33 km/kg fuel economy.

Tata Altroz iCNG Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Toyota Glanza CNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol CNG 1.2-litre petrol CNG 1.2-litre petrol CNG Maximum power 72.49 bhp 76.43 bhp 76.43 bhp Maximum torque 103 Nm 98.5 Nm 98.5 Nm Fuel economy 19.33 km/kg 30.61 km/kg 30.61 km/kg

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine that kicks out 76.43 bhp of peak power and 98.5 Nm of torque when running on CNG. It offers 30.61 km/kg fuel economy. Being based on the same car and sharing the same powertrain, Toyota Glanza CNG churns out the same power and torque output while the fuel economy remains the same.

First Published Date: