Tata Altroz iCNG launched: Top highlights

The CNG version is being offered across six variants
The starting price of Altroz iCNG is ₹7.55 lakh
Price of top-end variant goes up to ₹10.55 lakh
Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom
Altroz iCNG is the third CNG offering in the personal segment by the OEM
It gets features such as Voice-assisted electric sunroof and air purifier
It will be made available in four colour options
Altroz iCNG sources power from a 1.2-litre Revotron Engine
The engine delivers a power output of 73.5 PS and torque of 103 Nm