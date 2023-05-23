Tata Altroz iCNG launched: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 23, 2023

The CNG version is being offered across six variants

The starting price of Altroz iCNG is 7.55 lakh

 Price of top-end variant goes up to 10.55 lakh 

Both prices are introductory and ex-showroom

 Check product page

Altroz iCNG is the third CNG offering in the personal segment by the OEM

It gets features such as Voice-assisted electric sunroof and air purifier

It will be made available in four colour options

Altroz iCNG sources power from a 1.2-litre Revotron Engine 

The engine delivers a power output of 73.5 PS and torque of 103 Nm 
It gets an eight-speaker touchscreen infotainment system by Harman. For detailed report...
Click Here