Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Specs compared

Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the Altroz iCNG in India at a price of ₹21,000. The Altroz CNG comes as the latest model from Tata Motors, armed with the company's iCNG technology. With this, Tata Motors enters the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment of the Indian car market, which also has models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG in the same space.

Tata Motors is expected to start deliveries of the Tata Altroz iCNG in May this year, and the official price reveal will take place in the coming few days. It would be available in four variants: XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. There would be four different colour options: Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.

Before the Altroz iCNG goes on sale, here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the three premium hatchbacks in India that come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Dimension

Tata Altroz iCNG measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,755 mm in width, and 1,523 mm in height. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,501 mm and 165 mm ground clearance. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG come measuring 3,990 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height. Also, these two models have a 2,520 mm wheelbase and 170 mm of ground clearance.

Tata Altroz iCNG Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG Toyota Glanza CNG Length 3,990 mm 3,990 mm 3,990 mm Width 1,755 mm 1,745 mm 1,745 mm Height 1,523 mm 1,500 mm 1,500 mm Wheelbase 2,501 mm 2,520 mm 2,520 mm Ground clearance 165 mm 170 mm 170 mm

Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: Powertrain

Tata Altroz iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a CNG kit. The engine churns out 72 hp of peak power and 103 Nm of torque in CNG mode. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox for transmission duty.

Tata Altroz iCNG Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG Toyota Glanza CNG Engine 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-itre Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Maximum power 72 hp 76 hp 76 hp Maximum torque 103 Nm 98.5 Nm 98.5 Nm

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG come powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor mated to a CNG kit. This power mill kicks out 76 hp of peak power and 98.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

