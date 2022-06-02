HT Auto
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.2 seconds7.1
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
226 bhp-
Driving Range
528 Km-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
77.4 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan48 Volt
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Range
528 km-
Max Speed
260 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,86,83271,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
59,95,00061,90,000
RTO
33,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,58,3322,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,35,1281,52,792
