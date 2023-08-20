HT Auto
Volvo to launch XC60 Black Edition in this country. India launch on the cards?

Volvo Car USA is adding XC60 Black Edition in the country which will be based on the Onyx Black exterior color with various exclusive black details such as a glossy black iron mark logo, Volvo spread word mark, and 21-inch five-double spoke high gloss black alloy wheels. The all-black treatment renders the XC60 with a sporty and classic look.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM
Volvo XC60 Black Edition gets a sporty and classic look with all blacked-out elements.
Volvo XC60 Black Edition gets a sporty and classic look with all blacked-out elements.

Those in the US can start ordering the XC60 Black Edition soon while the deliveries will commence in early 2024.

On the inside, the blacked out version of the XC60 will feature a black headliner in the charcoal interior while there will be a choice between two premium seat upholstery options. One will be a Charcoal Ventilated Nappa Leather while the other will be a Nappa Leather/Leatherette/Textile Sport Seats.

Also Read : Volvo C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV India launch confirmed on September 4

The interior will be complemented by contrasting metal mesh aluminum decor, a crystal gear shift knob and a 12.3-inch digital driver display complete with Google built-in.

There will be two hybrid powertrain options on offer - XC60 Recharge Black Edition T8 and XC60 B5 AWD Black Edition. The former - a plug-in hybrid model, will feature a 312 hp four-cylinder turbocharged engine with a 143 hp electric motor. It will feature a 18.8 kWh high voltage battery while over 56 kilometres of fully electric range can be achieved in Pure mode. It is priced at $68,950 (approximately 57,36,000).

The latter will make use of mild hybrid technology, which combines a traditional internal combustion engine and an electric integrated starter generator to minimize carbon dioxide emissions and improve fuel efficiency. It is priced at $57,500 (approximately 47,83,000).

Volvo also sells the XC60 in the Indian market and while there is no word yet on the Black Edition of the model coming to the country, it could likely be introduced here as well something next year.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
