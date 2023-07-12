Volvo XC60 Specifications

Volvo XC60 comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XC60 measures 4,688 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The ground clearance of XC60 is 216. A five-seat model, Volvo XC60 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less