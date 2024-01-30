2024 Range Rover Evoque is here with a host of updates, priced at 67.90 lakh

Land Rover India on Tuesday announced the launch of the updated 2024 Range Rover Evoque, the entry-level model in the Range Rover portfolio. Priced at ₹67.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the luxury SUV comes with a wide range of updates. The new Range Rover Evoque is available in Dynamic SE trim with two different powertrain options.

The SUV retains the signature design philosophy, but there is a wider range of changes made to the exterior and inside the cabin. The SUV now gets a new design grille, Pixel LED headlamps with signature LED daytime running lights, diamond-turned wheels, and red brake callipers. Range Rover Evoque has two new exterior colour options, which are Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue.

2024 Range Rover Evoque: Features

Inside the cabin, the Range Rover Evoque gets perforated Windsor leather seats and a shadow ash-grey finisher. Also, the cabin features a new centre console design, heated and cooled seats, and configurable cabin lighting. Land Rover claims the new Range Rover Evoque comes with more usable interior space.

A key highlight inside the cabin is a new floating 28.95 cm curved glass touchscreen that offers full digital control over key vehicle functions, powered by the latest advanced Pivi Pro1 infotainment system. The cabin also features an air purifier. On the safety front, the Range Rover Evoque comes with a range of cameras offering a 3D surround view. Also, it gets ClearSight2 Ground View technology.

2024 Range Rover Evoque: Powertrain

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque luxury SUV comes available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a 2.0-litre Ingenium unit churning out 247 bhp of peak power and 365 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant gets power from a 2.0-litre Ingenium unit producing 201 bhp peak power and 430 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking about the launch, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said that the new Range Rover Evoque offers an unparalleled experience for the automaker's discerning clientele. “With its reductive interiors, serene cabin ambience, and the latest advancements in infotainment systems, the New Range Rover Evoque offers an unparalleled experience for our discerning clientele. The fusion of captivating design elements, cleaner air technologies, and effortless control exemplifies the pinnacle of automotive elegance. We're thrilled to introduce this refined evolution, ensuring that every journey is not just a drive, but an exquisite journey in luxury and innovation," he added.

