hamburger icon
UrusPriceMileageSpecifications
Lamborghini Urus Front View
1/11
Lamborghini Urus Right View
2/11
Lamborghini Urus Right Side View
3/11
Lamborghini Urus Top View
4/11
Lamborghini Urus Headlight
5/11
Lamborghini Urus Wheel
View all Images
6/11

Lamborghini Urus SE

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.10 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Lamborghini Urus Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Urus specs and features

Urus SE

Urus SE Prices

The Urus SE, equipped with a V8 bi-turbo engine and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹5.10 Crore (ex-showroom).

Urus SE Mileage

All variants of the Urus offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Urus SE Colours

The Urus SE is available in 16 colour options: Arancio Borealis, Bianco Icarus, Bianco Monocerus, Blu Astraeus, Blu Eleos, Giallo Auge, Giallo Inti, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Rosso Anteros, Rosso Mars, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis.

Urus SE Engine and Transmission

The Urus SE is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 789 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2250 rpm of torque.

Urus SE vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Urus's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bentley Bentayga priced between ₹4.1 Cr - 6 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS priced between ₹2.75 Cr - 4.1 Cr.

Urus SE Specs & Features

The Urus SE has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Lamborghini Urus SE Price

Urus SE

₹5.10 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,47,41,260
RTO
45,28,126
Insurance
17,56,783
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,10,26,669
EMI@10,96,762/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lamborghini Urus SE Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
789 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
V8 bi-turbo engine
Battery Capacity
25.9 kWh, Lithium Ion
Driving Range
312 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Drivetrain
4WD
Max Motor Performance
189 bhp @ 3200 rpm, 483 Nm
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
312 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
multilink layout, semi-active dampers, pneumatic springs and car height adjustment system. Double steering axle (Rear Wheel Steering)
Front Suspension
multilink layout, semi-active dampers, pneumatic springs and car height adjustment system
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5123 mm
Wheelbase
3003 mm
Height
1638 mm
Width
2022 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Carbon Fiber
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Both Axles
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Lamborghini Urus SE EMI
EMI9,87,086 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,59,24,002
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,59,24,002
Interest Amount
1,33,01,153
Payable Amount
5,92,25,155

Lamborghini Urus other Variants

Urus S

₹4.73 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,18,00,000
RTO
38,50,000
Insurance
16,43,361
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,72,93,861
EMI@10,16,530/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Urus Performante

₹4.81 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,22,00,000
RTO
42,70,000
Insurance
16,58,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,81,29,286
EMI@10,34,486/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Lamborghini Urus Alternatives

Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

4.1 - 6 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
UrusvsBentayga
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
UrusvsMaybach GLS
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
UrusvsHuracan Tecnica
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
UrusvsF8 Tributo

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
BMW X7

BMW X7

₹1.25 - 1.3 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Lamborghini Cars

  • Popular
View all  Lamborghini Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details