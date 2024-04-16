Lamborghini sports car worth 1 crore burnt to ashes in Hyderabad. Here's why

A Lamborghini luxury sports car worth ₹one crore was burnt to ashes in Hyderabad, capital of Telangana, on April 13. A video of the burning Lamborghini went viral across social media forcing the police to swing into action. After investigating the reason behind the expensive car being set ablaze, the police said dispute over paymet dues between the owner and a dealer led to the incident. The Lamborghini car burned down is a Gallardo 2009 model with an estimated price of around ₹one crore.

According to police, a person dealing in sales and purchase of old and expensive cars took help of few others to set the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder on fire deliberately. The video shows the yellow Lamborghini model engulfed in flame on a road in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The car was reduced to ashes even before the fire fighters could help to do anything.

Police said that the owner of the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder wanted to sell off the car to the dealer. He had asked the dealer to look for potential buyers. The dealer then called up a friend of the car owner and asked him to drive the car down to the Mamidipalli Road on April 13. When the car arrived, the dealer and some of his associates poured petrol over the Lamborghini car and set it ablaze. According to the dealer, the owner of the Lamborghini owed him money.

The Police has registered a case against the dealer. He has been booked for causing mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage under Section 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gallardo is one of the supercars that Lamborghini stopped manufacturing around 10 years ago. It is considered as the predecessor to the supercar maker's Huracan lineup that is currently sold across the world. The Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder that was burned down came with a 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine under its hood. The engine could churn out around 512 bhp of power and 510 Nm of peak torque.

