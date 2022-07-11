Range Rover is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover First Edition 3.0 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 3.76 Crore. The fuel capacity & Range Rover is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover First Edition 3.0 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 3.76 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of First Edition 3.0 Diesel is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 Diesel + MHEV Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres BootSpace: 1050 litres Mileage of First Edition 3.0 Diesel is 13.16 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less